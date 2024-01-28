Rain Prompts Flooding in The Greenbrier Valley

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Heavy rain has triggered flooding of tributaries surrounding the Greenbrier River.

Below is a list of creeks running above flood stage. Each of these bodies of water will return below flood stage later today or Monday morning (for the Greenbrier River at Alderson). Remember if you approach a flooded roadway to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Water is usually deeper than what it appears.

If you have any pictures of the flooding, feel free to send to cmerrill@woay.com.

Expect a coating of snow accumulation west of the Greenbrier Valley this evening. A few more showers are expected in the Greenbrier Valley, but no additional flooding is expected with rain amounts less than 0.25″.

Related