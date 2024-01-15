Quaker Oats recall expanded due to possible salmonella contamination

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) – Quaker Oats has expanded its recall to include additional products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

Last month, the company recalled granola bars and granola cereals.

Now, it’s adding more cereal brands, including cereal bars, instant oatmeal, protein bars, and snack mixes.

The products are sold throughout the U.S.

The company says if you have any of the products, you should throw them out immediately.

Quaker Oats has not stated if there have been any reports of illness related to the newly recalled products.

For a complete list of the recalled products or reimbursement, visit quakerrecallusa.com

You can also scan the product package’s smart label or QR code to see if it is under recall.

