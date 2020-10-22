Putt Putt for Polio event taking place this Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rotary Club of Beckley will host a Putt Putt for Polio awareness

event, Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event will begin at noon at the Black Knight Municipal Park. There is a $10 entry fee (and can cover the cost of an entire family) and the proceeds will go to Rotary International’s campaign to eradicate polio.

Participants will need to bring their own putter—but it cannot be a putter or golf club!

Participants are encouraged to use their imagination and be creative and above all

come out and fellowship. The green will be set up as a 9-hole course utilizing three

holes. The 4th hole will be used for “closest to the pin”. Prizes awarded for the most

outrageous putter, closest to the pin and low score.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. The goal is ridding

the world of this awful disease and this year is closer than ever. Together with the

Global Polio Eradication Initiative we have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since

the first project in 1979. Polio is a virus spread person to person, typically through

contaminated water. It can attack the nervous system, and some instances leas to

paralysis. Although there is no cure, there is a safe and effective vaccine—one which

Rotary and their partners use to immunize 2.5 billion children worldwide.

“At the current moment, polio is far from anyone’s mind, but it is our hope to shed some

light on how close we are to eradicating this terrible disease and how the folks here in

Beckley WV are touching the lives of children on the other side of the world” replies

April Elkins Badtke, Rotary Public Relations. “

Rotary was built on the foundation of networking and learning from one another and our Foundation Chair Ann Worley is using her creative ideas to get us to network and learn about how our contributions are making a positive difference. We encourage anyone that is able to come out, bring your mask, and be part of making a difference in the life of child—two drops at a time.”

The Beckley Rotary Club is a service organization that meets weekly, currently through

Zoom. The Club supports service projects throughout the year and membership is open

to individuals and businesses. For more information, visit our Facebook Page or web:

www.beckleyrotary.org.