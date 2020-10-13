OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Destination Downtown Oak Hill and the Amphitheater Committee are hosting a pumpkin carving contest at the Lewis House in Oak Hill.

The contest has an unlimited submission and Destination Downtown Oak Hill will provide up to one hundred pumpkins for those who need them. There are three age groups with prizes for the top three in each group. Registration for the contest will be held at the Lewis House from 9AM to 12PM on October 24th.

“We are having a pumpkin carving contest at the Lewis House, actually that is put on by the Amphitheater Committee at the Lewis House on Main Street where we are trying to get as many pumpkin entries as we can for the contest,” said Destination Downtown Executive Director Christa Hodges.

The pumpkins will be on display at the Lewis House from October 24th to November 2nd.