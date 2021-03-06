Prosecution rests its case, defendant takes the stand in Beckley murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tremaine Lamar Jackson is charged with first degree murder.

Accused of killing Troy Williams in May of 2020, Jackson is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

“I told you, it wasn’t me,” Jackson said. “You all know it wasn’t me.”

But, the investigating officer took the stand, telling jurors, Jackson and Williams were texting about meeting up on the day of the shooting.

“It says, ‘I need to, which Wal Mart? Because I got two different ways to go,'” said Beckley Police Department Detective Nick Walters. “And then, the next message, a minute later?” asked Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons. “It says, it’s again from Troy (Williams) to Tremaine (Jackson). It says ‘Eisenhower Drive or Mabscott?'” answered Walters.

During opening statements earlier this week, the defense told jurors Jackson had never been to Beckley. Jackson however says he was in Beckley on the day Williams was killed.

“Are you admitting that you rode to Beckley in a white Ford Fusion on the day in question?” asked Parsons. “Yes,” Williams answered.

Jackson has always maintained that he did not pull a gun on Williams. He says he didn’t have a firearm in his possession while he was in Beckley.

“I didn’t pull no gun out on nobody,” Jackson said. “You see clear as day that that man said that there were two guns in the car pointed at people.

“I never had a gun outside of that car. I never had a gun in my possession. Not on me.”