Projected art exhibition to be held at Beckley Art Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An outdoor celebration is being had at the Beckley Arts Center for their Projected Art Exhibition Evening, which will feature around 20 different local and regional artists. The event includes art workshops led by some of the staff at the art center, visits to the gallery and gift shop, a food truck, and open mic musicians, poets, and other entertainment.

“With Covid people may feel a little bit safer being outdoors and it allows people to be spread out and just enjoy the nice weather, and it’s nice just being outdoors celebrating the arts in our community,” says the Administrative Coordinator for the BOC, Saja Montague.

The event begins at 5 p.m August 24th, and the Projected Art will begin at 8:30 p.m. It’s open to all ages and no pre-registration is required, but the art center does ask that you bring your own chairs to this outdoor exhibition.

