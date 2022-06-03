Pro WWE wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler to make an appearance at Retro Reset in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Famous Wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler is coming to Retro Reset Video Games and Collectibles in downtown Oak Hill. It will be this Saturday, June 4 from noon until 3 p.m.

Fans will have the chance for either a signed autograph or a photo opportunity with Lawler, or a combo of the two. There will also be a package available that includes a photo, autograph, and a Funko Pop collectible.

The owners of the store feel like it’s not only a good opportunity to come out and meet someone famous right here at home, but to directly support a local business.

“It brings publicity to the store so hopefully get the name of the store out more,” Co-owner of the store, Clay Williamson says. “It is a rather expensive endeavor so you know, the community support is a big part of it, so in order for us to keep doing stuff like this we really have to have the support of the community.”

You can find the prices for the autographs, photo ops, and packages by visiting Retro Reset on Facebook.

There is a limited supply and customers must bring their own devices for the photos.

