Princeton’s Connor Padgett signs with Bluefield State Football

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – One area football player is taking his talents to Bluefield State College.

Princeton Senior Connor Padgett signed his letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to play football for the Big Blue.

Padgett’s brother Elijah is a defensive back on the team, so the two brothers will get to share the field.

Connor says staying close to home was an important factor for him and he is looking to major in imaging science.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do since playing football, so actually doing it is a big moment for me. In the beginning of 12th grade, I went to the Bluefield State camp and that’s when I really noticed I could compete with the people of that level,” said Padgett.

“I think I’d be a better fit for wide receiver just because I think I’m good with the routes and that’s my best chance.”

Related