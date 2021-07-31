Princeton takes down division-leaders Pulaski

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – With just a week left in the Appalachian League regular season, the stakes are getting higher. Princeton entered Friday three-and-a-half games behind Pulaski in the East Division standings.

The Whitlepigs earned a key victory over Pulaski on Friday, besting the River Turtles 7-4 at home. Nico Popa (Pittsburgh) recorded a team-high two hits in the win.

Princeton improves to 26-20 on the season, inching closer to the division lead.

Elsewhere in Appalachian League, Bluefield travelled to Danville and lost 5-2.

