Princeton officials prepare for upcoming city elections

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The City of Princeton is gearing up for its upcoming city elections.

Four city ward council seats are up for election this season. This week the city began accepting applications for candidates, and the deadline to file is April 1.

The election will take place on June 1 and early voting begins May 19.

Princeton City Clerk Kenneth Clay says that turnout for city elections is typically low, but the city will do everything it can to prepare the polls.

“Turnout’s not always great, I think because it’s an off-year election,” Clay said. “I think the most I’ve seen in the years I’ve served as city clerk and worked the elections is 11%.”

The deadline to register to vote is May 11.