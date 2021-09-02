Princeton Middle School Student Awarded Full-Ride College Scholarship

Governor Jim Justice presents Princeton Middle School student, Jeremiah Harding with a full-ride college scholarship. Harding is the latest big winner in the “Do it for Babydog’ Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Harding was joined by his parents, principals, classmates, county superintendents, and other county education leaders for the presentation ceremony.

Harding’s prize of a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition, and books.

The prize is valued at over $100,000.

