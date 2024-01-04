Princeton lawyer announces bid for Mercer County circuit court judge

A Princeton lawyer has announced that he is running for circuit court judge in Mercer County.

In a press release today, Ryan Flanigan said he is running because he has the right knowledge and experience for the job.

“First and foremost, I have over 21 years of courtroom experience practicing in multiple areas of the law. Second, I am fair, I have prosecuted and defended cases in the courtroom on behalf of individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies. Third, I was born and raised in Mercer County, I know and share the same community values as the people of Mercer County,” Flanigan said.

He pledged to ensure the continued professionalism and fairness of the court system.

The current circuit court judge, Judge Derek Swope, announced his retirement last week.

