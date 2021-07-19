Princeton holds off Greenville for 5-4 win

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, the Princeton Whistlepigs lost to the Greenville Flyboys 11-2.

On Sunday, the home team got its revenge, as Princeton beat Greenville 5-4 (highlights above). With the win, Princeton improves to 21-16 on the season.

In other Appalachian League action, Bluefield lost to the East Division leaders Pulaski 3-2 on Sunday.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners hosted Johnstown. They suffered an 8-0 defeat, marking their fifth loss in a row.

Related