Princeton High School to reopen on Tuesday

Tyler Barker
UPDATE: The Mercer County Health Department has concluded contact tracing for Princeton High School. It is their determination that Princeton High School may reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13th. Deep cleaning of the building took place today to prepare for reopening. Tomorrow, students with last names beginning with L-Z will report to school. Sports activities may resume tomorrow afternoon.

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton High School students moves to all remote instruction today after a positive case of COVID-19.

According to Mercer County Schools, the positive case confirmed at Princeton High School was announced yesterday.  An announcement on when students may return to in-person school will occur after further contact tracing by the Mercer County Health Department.

All sports activities are suspended until further notice.

