PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s girls basketball game between Bluefield and Princeton.

The Beavers started the game on a 9-2 run, but Princeton would rally to take the lead after the first quarter. They’d continue their momentum through the second quarter and second half, winning 58-27 at home.

Also on Thursday, PikeView girls basketball won at Westside 59-35, Richwood won 70-11 against Liberty, and Summers County boys basketball won 57-34 against Montcalm.