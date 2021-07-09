Princeton Community Hospital offers free cancer screening kits

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Community Hospital held a drive-through colon cancer screening.

They invited the community to use one of their 100 take-home test kits completely free of charge. People just had to drive up, receive a kit, take it home and later send it to a lab for testing.

According to PCH’s Cancer Center Medical Director Dr. Rowena Chambers, colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and the hospital recommends people get back into the habit of being tested each year.

“We want to let people know we need to go back to screening for the most common cancers,” Chambers said. “If you don’t have it this year, you could have it next year. So we really need to be on top of it.”

This is the first time PCH has done a drive through cancer screening. And if you missed this one and want to be tested, PCH recommends you purchase a test online or set up an appointment with your doctor.

Related