Princeton, Bluefield well-represented on Appy League All-Star Game rosters

WOAY- On the baseball diamond, the rosters are set for the 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game.

There is plenty of Princeton and Bluefield representation on the East squad. Five of them are starters.

Haydn McGeary will be behind the dish. His Ridge Runners teammate Jackson Feltner will be at first base. Manning the outfield are their teammates Ryley Preece and Grant Voytovich. Princeton’s Woody Hadeen will start in the infield.

Princeton’s Austin Ledbetter, Cole McDaniel and Rece Parker are pitching reserves, as is Bluefield starter Andrew Dye.

The All-Star Game will be Tuesday, July 26 in Burlington, NC.

