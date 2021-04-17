PRINCE PHILIP LAID TO REST

Those who tuned in for Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday may have noticed that the Duke of Edinburgh‘s casket wasn’t carried to St. George’s Chapel in a typical hearse.

That’s because the 99-year-old royal, who reportedly didn’t want a fuss made over his funeral, requested his casket be carried in a vehicle more personal to him: a Land Rover modified to his liking.

“Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor,” Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband of more than 70 years, reportedly quipped about his funeral arrangements.

The duke got his wish.

His coffin, adorned with his naval cap, sword, a flag representative of his Greek and Danish heritage, and flowers chosen by the queen was carried by eight Grenadier guards dressed in red. The guards hoisted and fastened Prince Philip’s casket onto the back of the customized Land Rover.

