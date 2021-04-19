Prescribed Burn planned for Grandview area of New River Gorge

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – A planned burn will soon happen in the Grandview area of the New River Gorge.

Sometime between until May 31, depending on weather, fire managers with the New River Gorge National Park will burn roughly 40 acres near the Grandview Visitor Center.

The purpose of the burn is to prevent the transition of the field into a closed canopy forest, which would displace a declining bird species native to the area.

The burn is not expected to affect traffic flow on nearby County Road 9 North.

Related