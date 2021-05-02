Preregistration for the Friends of Charity Auto Fair held at Marquee Cinemas

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Over the weekend folks were given the opportunity to pre-register their cars in the Friends of Charity Auto Fair coming July 9th and 10th at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The Kick-off Cruise-In pre-registration event was held on the parking lot of the Marquee Cinemas, and people who showed up and registered were able to get the early bird discount of $20. The price for registration in the auto fair will go up to $32 after June 23rd, and people who took advantage of registering early not only got a discount but free coffee and donuts, as well.

“This is a really good opportunity for folks who are interested in registering their vehicles at a really great rate,” says Tyler Jordon, director of public relations for Hospice of Southern WV. “And, the event itself is the first large event since before COVID, so we are really looking forward to making it as memorable for folks as possible. And the mission of the event to raise money for Hospice of Southern WV and Brian’s Safehouse who both provide critical services to members of the community is great too.”

People who didn’t make it out today to pre-register for the Friends of Charity Auto Fair may do so online at wvautofair.com or by calling 304 255 6404.

