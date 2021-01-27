Pre-vaccination agreement to improve efficiency of Greenbrier County vaccination hubs going forward

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia continues to make impressive strides in its COVID-19 vaccination process.

Upon agreeing to a pre-registration vaccination system, one of the groups that will benefit the most is local health departments that are responsible for hosting and registering for vaccination events.

“It frees them up to do everything else like scheduling, or other health department responsibilities,” said Greenbrier County Health Officer Bridgett Morrison. “So we’re really excited about that. With that being said, it’s brand new. It’s taken the burden off of our local phone calls. All of the health departments throughout the state’s phone calls [have been] ringing off the hook, but we’re still working through our list.”

Despite the excitement surrounding a more coordinated method of scheduling vaccinations, there is bound to be a learning curve. Not only with local health departments, but with the state as well.

“Right now, we’re just in the state, as far as this hotline, is working through logistics,” Morrison said. “That’s why we’re continuing to work off of our lists locally. And we’ll continue to work off of our lists locally next week until we get more information from the state moving forward.”

Greenbrier County is a hub for vaccinations for people throughout Southern West Virginia. The events at the State Fairgrounds can exceed 500 vaccines administered. Once its up and running, the pre-registration will only increase efficiency within those events, as well as the entire vaccination process.

“At the last minute, if we know that we’ve had some no-shows and we have extra vaccines, then we’re calling everybody that we can to get them in that we know that can be there in a short time period,” Morrison said. “So this, moving forward, will help fill in those gaps, so that we’re not spending as much time on the phone, trying to get people in last minute when we’ve had a no-show.”