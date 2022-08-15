Pre registration open for 16th annual Lindsey Raines Poker Run

Rainelle, WV (WOAY) – Poker Run Coordinator Paul Raines is encouraging all riders and motor vehicles to register for the 16th annual Lindsey Raines Poker Run on September 10. Riders can pre-register for the event now at Western Auto in Rainelle. Riders can purchase a $30 hand, including a scholarship t-shirt, run patch, and door prize. Additionally, individuals can buy two extra cards for $10.

Raines dedicated the annual poker run to honor 19-year-old Lindsey Raines, who passed away in December of 2006 and left a legacy of loved ones that use their love for bikes to help students.

Attendees will have over 25 chances to win prizes by participating in raffles and auctions at the Poker Run. Registration will start at 9:00 am on September 10 at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grill, with a breakfast buffet available for purchase. Riders will receive route maps at registration.

The last vehicle will be in Rainelle Moose Lodge at 4:00 pm, and fundraiser organizers will provide an evening meal to guests.

Related