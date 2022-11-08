Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Los Angeles, CA (WOAY) – An unknown individual in Southern California has won the highly coveted $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The winner purchased the jackpot ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. As a result, the business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The jackpot was the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Related