Powerball Jackpot reaches over half billion for Wednesday draw

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Due to ongoing high volumes of play and unmatched numbers, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot reaches $508 million with a cash value of $256.3 million.

This is the second time that the jackpot crossed half a billion dollars this year, and the drawing will be 33rd in the current jackpot run.

The last time was the January 5th drawing when California and Wisconsin tickets split a $623.6 million jackpot.

West Virginians can buy tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing at any local lottery retailer for $2 a piece or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

Individuals must buy tickets by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday to be eligible.

