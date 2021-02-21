Pottery Place in Beckley hosts series of events every month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local business is giving people a creative outlet to turn to during this pandemic.

Every month the Pottery Place in Beckley holds an event for people to come together and make art. Typically, the events are themed for upcoming holidays and seasons, and they range from canvas painting to hand-building classes. Pottery Place associates say this is a good way to escape the pandemic.

“There’s not much you can really do during a pandemic like this, and this is a great way to have fun just doing art and getting away from the struggles of every day. Art is an escape for people, and I think this would be a great thing for people to come out and do,” says Alexa Head, a sales associate at Pottery Place.

For more information on their upcoming art events, you can visit them on Facebook at Pottery Place Beckley.