Poncho & Lefty’s held ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate 5 year anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon, Poncho and Lefty’s held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as they celebrated over 5 years serving the community.

Poncho and Lefty’s is an eatery offering Mexican standards such as tacos, enchiladas & burritos & patio seating. Co-owner Joel Sullivan says he is thrilled to still be open during this economic climate.

“In this industry a year is a lifetime, especially right now the hospitality industry is a wasteland so we’re just surviving, but its definitely a privilege to stay open again,” Co-owner Joel Sullivan said.

If you would like to visit the restaurant, Poncho & Lefty’s is located at 1318 Harper Road in Beckley.