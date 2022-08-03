Polio virus found in New York wastewater; No new cases reported

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from a suburban county near New York City after an unvaccinated adult contracted the disease. Health officials report they have not identified any additional cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in early June from Rockland County. By July, officials announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.

The young adult had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus that has since been genetically linked to samples found in Rockland County wastewater. Additionally, strains of the virus were found in London and the Jerusalem area.

