Police officer recovering after running into fire

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A Hinton police officer is recovering after running into a house fire.

Sgt. Tad Withrow was first on scene to a house fire over the weekend. Knowing the family and not seeing them outside, he was concerned they could be trapped. Withrow ran into the house three times to make sure everyone was safe.

“I wasn’t sure if they were in there or not and I said ‘I just can’t stand here and not do something,'” said Withrow. “That’s when I decided to make entry to the residence see if I could locate him or hear anybody. There was no hesitation. no second thought. I would do it again 100 times over.”

Withrow suffered some swelling in his throat after inhaling smoke during the incident, but he’s doing well as he recovers. Unfortunately, the family lost various Christmas items and the home suffered significant damages.