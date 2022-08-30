Police K9 remembered after being shot and killed, Gov. Justice speaks on preventing further tragedies like it

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A suspect was shot and killed in Charleston late Saturday night after shooting and killing a police canine. And now, that canine is being honored.

A procession was held for Charleston K9 Officer Axel as he was escorted to Crooke’s Crematoriums Sunday afternoon.

Governor Justice spoke on behalf of the tragedy, saying that more needs to be done to prevent something similar in the future.

“This is a tragedy beyond belief, you know, when one of our canine experts, really the dog, is killed in a situation by somebody that was a felon,” Governor Justice says. “West Virginia, if we get to the point in time where we’re over-crowded or whatever it may be with our correctional facilities, instead of turning people back what we need to be doing is building more jails.”

Axel was deployed to catch the suspect. Now he will be deeply missed by everyone on the force.

