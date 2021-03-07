Point University mounts second half comeback against Bluefield College in football

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Bluefield College entered halftime with a 20-7 lead over Point University. However, the Skyhawks would mount a dramatic comeback in the second half and win 28-23.

Cadence Lumpp started the scoring for the Rams with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Skyhawks responded by the end of the quarter, when Keenan Wise connected with Emery Bryant for a 29-yard touchdown.

Deadlocked at 7-7, the Rams scored again when Antonio Strickland hauled in a circus catch early in the 2nd quarter. After a missed extra point, the Rams led 13-7. Their first half explosion continued with a Michael Everrett scoop and score to make it 20-7.

But big second half plays swung the game in the Skyhawks’ favor. Wise completed touchdown passes of 18 and 23 yards, while Chase Turner returned a 47-yard punt for score of his own.

Bluefield College falls to 1-3 on the season with a rematch against Kentucky Christian next on the schedule.