Pleasant Spring Pattern Will Give Way to Gusty Early Weekend

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Today and Thursday’s gorgeous weather pattern will give way to a powerful cold front Friday into early this weekend.

Occasional showers and even a thunder rumble are expected Friday afternoon and evening. There could be ponding of water in poor drainage spots, but the flooding potential is expected to be isolated.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s forecast update is below:

The timeline on the gusty wind potential along and behind the front on Saturday is below (Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will likely be issued):

4-7 a.m.: A line of gusty showers with winds reaching 30-35 mph.

7 a.m. to Noon: Skies rapidly clear and wind gusts will reach 35-40 mph.

Noon-6 p.m.: The peak of the wind event occurs between 2-7 p.m. with gusts reaching 45-55 mph, highest in this range will occur along Route 219 north of Marlinton.

4-9 p.m.: Gusty winds continue and a cold front will drop temperatures 10-15 degrees into the 40s. Peak gusts will drop from 45-55 mph to 35-40 mph.

9 p.m. to Midnight: Snow showers expected along Route 219 north of Marlinton with a dusting to an inch. Otherwise, cloudy skies with a flurry or two elsewhere and wind gusts drop to 30-35 mph.

Related