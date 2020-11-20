Planning Your Thanksgiving Shopping? Kroger Shares A Few Tips

ROANOKE, VA (WOAY) – For Kroger, the holiday season brings one of the busiest times of the year as shoppers head to the store to fill carts with turkey and other trimmings. This year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide customers with fresh, affordable food.

In Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division, which operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, the busiest time to shop leading up to Thanksgiving in is typically the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

About half of shoppers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with only those in their household this year. To accommodate for these more intimate celebrations, Kroger has purchased additional turkeys and other poultry items of all sizes. Kroger will also offer a selection of plant-based proteins to meet the growing demand for vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian options. Featured plant-based items will include meatless roasts.

For those who are looking to get their groceries without going into a store, Kroger offers shopping services like Pickup, where customers can order groceries online for pickup at a Kroger store. Currently, Pickup is free on orders of $35 or more. Delivery through third-party delivery services who will deliver groceries straight to the door with no contact drop off options also is available.