Pioneer Community Bank opens second location in Beckley, celebrates with ribbon-cutting ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Friday for Pioneer Community Bank.

It’s now made its home at the second location in Beckley. After opening up a bigger branch location on Robert C. Byrd Drive back in 2019, the bank decided to now expand to the other side of town.

When the space became available at what was the former BB&T bank location at 1901 Harper Road, they jumped on the opportunity.

“This side of Beckley kind of got a void when this location became available, and we wanted to fill that void, we saw an opportunity to serve the community here and we jumped at it,” says Chief Credit Officer and Senior Vice President of Pioneer Community Bank, Carl Bowman.

This now makes the McDowell County-based banking chain’s sixth location to open overall.

