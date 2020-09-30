Piney Creek Watershed Association seeks volunteers for Household Hazardous Waste Collection

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Piney Creek Watershed Association is among several organizations that are participating in this weekend’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection in Beckley.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection is a partnership to provide a safe, economic, and environmentally sound disposal of hazardous material and waste. The organization is looking for 90 volunteers to work shifts throughout the day. The waste collection will be at the Raleigh County Armory on Saturday, October 3rd from 8 am to 2 pm.

“A lot of these products are hazardous to your health and you don’t want them inside of your household. There also hazardous to the environment so you want to dispose of them properly and this event allows you to do that. So this is a free event to dispose of hazardous material in a responsible manner,” Director Corey Lilly said.

If you would like to help volunteer, you can contact the Piney Creek Water Association on their Facebook page.