PikeView’s Blake to join Bluefield State football

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – PikeView senior Dylan Blake will continue his football career in college, having signed with Bluefield State this week.

Blake, who says he will study business, was not always planning on football in college; he originally looked at schools for basketball. But he says being a part of the Big Blues’ return will be an exciting opportunity.

The wide receiver was a Second Team All-State selection in 2021, after earning Honorable Mention as a junior. He was also a goalkeeper on the boys soccer team that won a sectional title this fall.

Related