Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine receives FDA approval

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After administering over 200 million emergency Pfizer vaccine doses and numerous studies citing the extremely rare side effects to the vaccine, the brand finally got the FDA’s approval, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine on the market to do so.

“I hope that people see this as a sign that we have lots of evidence and good safety and efficacy reports,” says Dr. Anita Stewart from the Fayette County Health Department.

The mega-pharma company is the first to get full approval, a process requiring a 360,000-page application. Now that it’s gotten final approval, healthcare professionals hope to see an increase in the number of people getting the vaccine.

“I feel even more comfortable now that we have FDA approval, I do hope that we see more people getting vaccinated and moving forward to keep everyone safe,” she says.

While this official approval may not convince everyone of the safety in COVID-19 vaccines, it might hopefully contribute to improving some of the hesitations behind getting the shot.

“I don’t think that the approval will eliminate the stigma, I think misinformation and disinformation on social media and in the news have really hurt vaccination uptake and spread during this pandemic, so I don’t think that will change, but I do hope that those that were waiting for that FDA approval will go ahead and get that vaccination,” adds Stewart.

After partnering with Germany’s BioNTech, Pfizer will now be marketing its name as ‘Comirnaty,’ and is for people 16 years and older, but it will continue to be available for emergency use for people as young as 12.

Related