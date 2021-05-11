Petsonk law firm moves to new location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With businesses trying to stay afloat during the virus recession and companies laying off numbers of employees, Sam Petsonk, a dedicated employment lawyer, is ready to fight for you and all of your employment needs at his new location on Prince Street in Beckley. Petsonk has represented Raleigh County and surrounding areas before opening his own practice two years ago and has been individually representing workers across central and southern West Virginia ever since.

“It’s exciting for me,” says Sam Petsonk. “I’ve worked in non-profit legal services for a number of years, and have enjoyed working around the Raleigh County, Fayette County, Wyoming County areas, I’ve worked across this region. And I think there are some real challenges that working people face across this region, and my job as a lawyer is to make sure people know their rights, and that they receive fair pay, overtime pay that they earn. People getting what they earn is really critical as our economy re-opens.”

Workers can see what Sam Petsonk can offer on his website at squarejustice.com or call him at (304)712-9858.

