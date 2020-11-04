Petsonk falls to Morrisey, but is encouraged by his campaign

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One of the races that WOAY was keeping an eye on last night was for Attorney General.

That race featured Republican incumbent Patrick Morrisey running against Democrat Sam Brown Petsonk. While Morrisey carried 64% of the vote, Petsonk feels that his campaign still had a positive impact.

“I’m a young person,” Petsonk said. “I’m 36 years old. I think it gives me a lot of hope to see that young people can get into these races. Can change the direction of public discourse, and protect the people of our state. I hope more people do that, and I’ll be very pleased with that future.”

Petsonk supported the “Federal Black on Benefits Program,” and the “Medicaid Expansion Program,” in his campaign against Morrisey.