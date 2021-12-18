People place wreaths on gravesites at a local cemetery and across America to honor fallen veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Honoring fallen veterans and soldiers at cemeteries around the country, the National Wreaths Across America Day is bringing people from coast to coast and right in the region to lay Christmas wreaths on the gravesites of service members for the holidays.

And at a local cemetery, Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Fayetteville, volunteers and loved ones are laying a total of 708 wreaths down for the local men and women who fought for the country.

“2.4 million veteran’s wreaths are being laid across the country. Americans are gathering as one nation to remember, honor, and teach,” says the event coordinator, Cathy Jo Bryant.

In spite of the rain, the third annual ceremony at the local cemetery is met with many coming out to place the wreaths and honor those that were lost fighting for the country’s freedom. And, according to U.S Army Veteran, Elmer Pritt, it’s a gesture that holds a lot of meaning.

“We can never be greater in this country, nothing more important than to honor those people who have served, gave their life to protect the freedoms which we have,” Pritt says.

This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America Day, ‘Live up to Their Legacy,’ is giving loved one’s the opportunity to do just that– give back to and honor the service men and women, and the important legacy they leave behind.

“The men and women we are honoring today are heroes, leaving a legacy that faith, family, country, and freedom are worth fighting for,” Bryant says.

The Iron Pigs Motorcycle group, the Town of Fayetteville employees, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department all helped the Huse Memorial Park with delivering the wreaths.

When you sponsor a wreath through a fundraising group, your sponsorship will be matched through January 14, 2022. You can contact coordinator, Cathy Jo Bryant at (304)663-9100 for more information.

