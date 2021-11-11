People of Welch honor Veteran’s Day with the 103rd annual parade

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – People are lining the streets of Welch, West Virginia on the 11th day, of the 11th month, and for the 103rd annual Veteran’s Day parade.

And it is an extra special day for this community, as McDowell County has one of the largest numbers of veterans than any other county in the state.

“West Virginia has a long history of service and sacrifice and Welch recognizes that today with the longest running Veteran’s Day parades in the nation,” announces Lieutenant Colonel Jack Morgan.

A Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S Marines and a McDowell County native, Jack Morgan is representing just one of the many who serve from the area. Morgan, along with those from the local American Legion Post #8 line the streets to show support– along with many others, including football teams, marching bands, and even a visit from Uncle Sam and other dignitaries.

“We just think it’s a good community effort and we want to support our veterans, let them know how much we want to thank them for the service they’ve rendered to our country and how much they mean to us,” says Dan Pruitt, a Pastor at Trinity Temple in Welch.

And beyond the candy, music, laughter, and fun, the 103rd annual event commemorates the veterans through tradition and ceremony, a true display of the importance of the day and all that it stands for.

“We wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for those veterans, they are the people, the men, and women, who paid the price,” says Leonard Cooley, General Chairman for the parade and with the American Legion Post #8. “All gave some, and some gave all.”

Last year the festivities, having to be greatly reduced due to Covid-19, it is being well made up for on this Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2021.

