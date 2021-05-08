People gathered in downtown Beckley to recognize John Lewis Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – John Robert Lewis played a huge role in the Civil Rights Movement and is still playing a big part now in carrying on the fight for those rights. People came out to Shoemaker’s Square in downtown Beckley, not only to honor him and raise awareness for his day of voting rights and action but to continue the fight for voter protection for all.

“He was a warrior beyond all warriors,” says Barbara Garnett, one of the organizers for the event. “He moved on, he moved forward, he didn’t quit, and thankfully he made it to congress and made a big impact on voting rights all around the country for all people.”

The demonstration was to encourage US senators to support this important Voter Protection Act and continue the progress of civil rights for all which activists like John Lewis helped create.

Related