Pedestrian reportedly struck in Sophia area last night

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – A pedestrian was struck in the Sophia area last night.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, a call came in around 7 p.m. about a pedestrian struck on the 1000 block of Robert C. Byrd Dr. near Sophia between Lester Square and Crab Orchard.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Sophia Police Department, Sophia City Fire & Rescue, Coal City Fire Department and Best Ambulance all responded to the scene.

One man was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.