Pedestrian fatally struck in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck in Greenbrier County late last night.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Rt. 219 N in Fairlea.

Initial investigation revealed the pedestrian, identified as Johnny Ray Howard, Jr., 39, was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the incident.

Howard was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.