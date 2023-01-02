Pay parity for TSA employees included in FY 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill signed by President Biden features funding to bring TSA employment compensation to the same level as other federal agencies.

The bill also supports funding to expand collective bargaining rights for TSA’s screening workforce.

Additionally, the bill features funding for new computed tomography and credential authentication technology acquisitions to enhance checkpoint capabilities.

TSA’s frontline employees have earned up to 30% less than their federal counterparts.

The new pay rates will be effective July 1.

Related