Patriots, Tigers among Day 1 winners at NRCTC Invitational

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 2020 New River CTC Invitational began Wednesday in Beckley, with 16 high school basketball games planned through Saturday.

Independence won the first game of the showcase 70-53 against Richwood, with Michael McKinney recording 19 points. That was followed by a Class A top 10 matchup between Greenbrier West & Webster County; the Highlanders rode a high level of play from Rye Gadd to a 75-46 win. The final game of the day saw Princeton and Wyoming East trade runs in the first half, with the game tied 30-30 at halftime, but the Tigers would win 62-53.

Thursday’s schedule sees Independence facing James Monroe; Westside will play Greenbrier West, with the final game of the night featuring Wyoming East & Greenbrier East.

Additional scores from Wednesday are below. In PikeView’s win, Dylan Blake set a school single-game record with 42 points.

BOYS

PikeView 97, Nicholas County 63

Mount View 47, River View 39

Woodrow Wilson 70, Bluefield 64

GIRLS

James Monroe 56, Greenbrier West 30

Bluefield 40, Oak Hill 23

