Patriots, Spartans both win on the road Monday

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from two high school baseball rivalries Monday in Shady Spring & Beckley! The area scoreboard from Monday is below.
BASEBALL
Independence 20, Shady Spring 5
Greenbrier East 8, Woodrow Wilson 3
Bluefield 11, Oak Hill 6
Midland Trail 15, Westside 1
Wyoming East 10, PikeView 0
Greater Beckley Christian 12, James Monroe 4
Summers County 10, Richwood 9
SOFTBALL
Woodrow Wilson 4, Wyoming East 0
James Monroe 14, Mount View 2
Greenbrier West 9, PikeView 0
Greenbrier East 11, Oak Hill 0
Independence 8, Liberty 0
