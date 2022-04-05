Patriots, Spartans both win on the road Monday

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from two high school baseball rivalries Monday in Shady Spring & Beckley! The area scoreboard from Monday is below.

BASEBALL

Independence 20, Shady Spring 5

Greenbrier East 8, Woodrow Wilson 3

Bluefield 11, Oak Hill 6

Midland Trail 15, Westside 1

Wyoming East 10, PikeView 0

Greater Beckley Christian 12, James Monroe 4

Summers County 10, Richwood 9

SOFTBALL

Woodrow Wilson 4, Wyoming East 0

James Monroe 14, Mount View 2

Greenbrier West 9, PikeView 0

Greenbrier East 11, Oak Hill 0

Independence 8, Liberty 0

Related