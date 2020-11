Pate named Player of the Year, First Team captain

WOAY – Greenbrier East senior Chylyn Pate was named both West Virginia’s Volleyball Player of the Year and the captain of the All-State First Team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

In the 2020 season, Pate recorded 262 aces, 86 kills, 748 assists and 226 digs. She finishes her high school career with 824 aces all-time.

Pate was one of several Lady Spartans to receive All-State recognition from the WVSWA. Area players on the two teams are in bold.

FIRST TEAM – Chylyn Pate (Greenbrier East, captain), Skylar Yates (Hedgesville), Shea Hefner (Bridgeport), Hannah Howard (Musselman), Karli Edwards (George Washington), Leia Harper (Spring Mills), Camryn Hughes (George Washington), Anna Umpleby (Parkersburg), Sadie Wright (Musselman), Ashleigh Wallin (Martinsburg)

SECOND TEAM – Alayna Corwin (Morgantown, captain), Madison Boswell (Greenbrier East), Rachel Simon (Wheeling Park), Elysia Salon (Woodrow Wilson), Clara Lewis (Cabell Midland), Nyla Birch (George Washington), Renee Killough (Hampshire), Violet Sickles (Bridgeport), Issy Grushecky (Morgantown), McKenzie Reynolds (Buckhannon-Upshur)

AREA PLAYERS NAMED SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Euodia Sauvage (Greenbrier East), Kacee Fansler (Woodrow Wilson), Sam Ellison (Princeton)

AREA PLAYERS NAMED HONORABLE MENTION – Nevaeh Wooding (Greenbrier East), Maddie Stull (Princeton)