Parks and recs hiring for season

BECKELY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Parks and Rec has a series of job postings available for the 2021 season.

These jobs range from part time to seasonal positions. these jobs include supervisor jobs to entry level jobs such as lifeguards and maintenance staff. the jobs start at minimum wage but with additional experience the hour rate will increase.

“Anyone can apply. It starts at minimum wage. If you have experience or certain certifications with any jobs the wages will go up. We have different positions, there’s supervisor positions as well as entry level,” the director of Parks and Recs says.

Anyone who is interested can apply on their website.