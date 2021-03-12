Parks and Recreation Authority creating short term camping spaces

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is offering short term RV parking at Lake Stephens this year.

Currently the RV parking at Lake Stephens is used for long term campers, but four of the spots will now be available for short term parking starting when the park opens in May. The short term camping spots will be available to reserve for a week at a time and will require a down payment of twenty-five percent of your price to stay at the campgrounds.

“It’s really hard to get into Lake Stephens for the long term spots because it’s such a great campground,” said Parks and Recreation Executive Director Molly Williams. “We just wanted to give Raleigh County residents a bit of an advantage by letting them reserve a few days in advance of the nonresidents. We also wanted to give people a chance to come and stay that maybe weren’t able to get in in previous years that they can come and have a short stay with use this year.”

Reservations for Raleigh County Residents begins April 12th and for nonresidents on April 15th. To make a reservation call the Parks and Recreation Authority at 304-934-5323.