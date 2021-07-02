Parker Redden wins Johnny Bench award

WOAY – On Thursday, recent Shady Spring graduate Parker Redden received the Johnny Bench award, as the best high school catcher in West Virginia.

Johnny Bench awards are also given out to the best catchers in college baseball and softball.

It’s been an eventful past few weeks for Redden. On June 14, he officially signed with Delaware to play baseball. On Tuesday, he was picked as a first-team All State selection. He also recently joined the Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appalachian League.

